Having spent the first formative years of your life growing up in Sicily under the shadow of the family business, your time has come. You must use your gained experience, under the tutelage of your family by - growing, manufacturing, distributing all types of drugs, using the preferred methods of disposing those unwanted competitors, managing your workforce, to keep all those ladies in your employ happy, as well as the punters who visit them, not to forget how to maintain your funds by the unauthorised withdrawal from financial institutions. Being no longer trapped by all the rules and folklore attached to the business in Sicily, you are ready to take your own entrepreneurial skills to the USA. Having acquired a one way ticket to the USA, you spend a few weeks trying to get some money together for your planned business venture in the Promised Land. You finally manage to get $1000 after stealing from your Father’s safe, knowing that if you are caught it will mean certain death! When you arrive in New York and have to make a decision, what will your chosen path be.........? Hitman, Robber, Gangster or Pimp?

Total Players 296 Online 0 Game Age 987 Days